MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Adapting to changes because of COVID-19, Metro Transit announced Monday they will be reducing service by 40%.
New service changes will take effect on Wednesday, March 25.
Most local bus routes will run at Saturday service levels, while the METRO Blue Line and METRO Green line will operate every 20 minutes throughout the day. The Northstar Commuter Rail Line will also operate on a reduced schedule, making two inbound trips to Minneapolis on weekday mornings and two outbound trips in the afternoon. However, the line will not provide service on the weekends.
This new schedule comes just days after Metro Transit said they would be suspending overnight service from 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
In addition to these changes, Metro Transit closed their Service Centers and Customer Relations Lost & Found on Monday afternoon
Though service is limited, transit police officers will continue to provide 24-hour service and will be present on buses, trains, and platforms.
“We understand these changes will create inconveniences, but we also know that we must adapt to adequately address this public health emergency,” said Metro Transit General Manager Wes Kooistra. “I want our riders, our employees and the communities we serve to know that every decision we make is made in the interest of public health.”
