MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic now has a personal connection to her.
On Sunday evening in an Instagram post, Flanagan said her older brother, Ron, died in Tennessee on Saturday from COVID-19. She says he was diagnosed with cancer several weeks ago, had a compromised immune system and contracted COVID-19.
“To many, he’ll be a statistic: Tennessee’s second COVID-related death. But to me, I’ll remember a loving, older brother, uncle, father, and husband,” she said.
She says Ron was placed in a medically-induced coma and was placed on a ventilator.
“He fought it as hard as he could but it was simply too much for his body,” she said.
Flanagan says her brother’s death reinforces that people should stay home during the pandemic.
“If you feel fine, that’s great. But please consider the possibility that you’re carrying the virus and don’t know it, and then you walk past the next Ron, my big brother, in public,” she said. “COVID-19 now has a personal connection to me. Please do all you can to prevent one for you.”
Flanagan’s father, White Earth Nation activist Marvin Manypenny, died two months ago.
