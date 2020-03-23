COVID-19 In MN:Click here for latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Monday, March 23, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Saturday that small businesses in Minnesota are now eligible to apply for disaster loans through the Small Business Association for economic injury during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Small businesses can apply for a loan at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/

