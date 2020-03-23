



— Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says her husband John Bessler contracted coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Monday morning, the U.S. senator tweeted the news and attached the statement that she made on Medium.com.

In the statement, she says her husband began feeling sick while she was in Minnesota and when he was in Washington D.C. So, he quarantined himself and stopped going to his teaching job in Baltimore. On Monday at 7 a.m., she says the test results confirmed he had COVID-19.

“While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing. We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person,” she said in her statement.

Klobuchar says Bessler now has pneumonia and is on oxygen, but not a ventilator. He’s being treated at a Virginia hospital.

“I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease,” she said.

Klobuchar added that since they’ve been in different places for the last two weeks and she’s outside the 14-day period for getting sick, her doctor advised her not to get a test.

“I hope he will be home soon. I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now. So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people,” she said at the end of the statement.

