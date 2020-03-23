MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a wood boiler and shed generated a significant fire on Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 34000 block of Smiley Drive in Avon Township just before 4 p.m. On scene they found a shed containing two vehicles and two 4-wheelers that was engulfed in flames.
According to a release: “The homeowner, 47-year-old Brian Gertken, reported hearing a boom and then seeing his outdoor wood boiler and a 30’ by 60’ shed on fire.
Gertken’s home was close to the shed, and it sustained damage to its siding.
A nearby barn — with four cattle inside — also sustained heat damage, but it never caught on fire and Gertken was able to rescue the animals.
Authorities say no one was injured in the fire, which remains under investigation. The Avon Fire Department, Albany Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance all responded to the incident.
