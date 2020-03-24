Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Daniel Rodman told police he only had one beer at a friend’s house on Friday before he crashed into a 16-year-old cyclist and killed him.
The 28-year-old from Ramsey is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, court documents filed in Anoka County show.
According to a criminal complaint, a drug expert did an exam on Rodman, determining that alcohol, prescription drugs and marijuana were in his system when he got behind the wheel.
The teen, Tony Janisch, was riding his bike with two friends in Blaine when he was struck by Rodman’s car.
First responders tried to save Janisch, but he died at the scene.
