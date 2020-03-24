MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 16-year-old Richfield boy faces two counts of second-degree assault after allegedly shooting another teen in the face during a drug deal earlier this month.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says the teen and a 15-year-old boy were involved in the shooting, which happened on March 6 in Bloomington.

The criminal complaint says surveillance video shows the two teens on the 8300 block of Chicago Avenue South in Bloomington. The 16-year-old runs across a yard and off camera before a red sedan pulls down the street. The car slows as the 15-year-old and someone in the car begin to talk. The car then pulls up to the curb, and gunfire occurs — with footage showing a flash off screen. The car drives off, and the two teens are seen running off.

As Bloomington police were driving to the scene, Richfield police officers noticed a red car parked on 66th Street West. Of the three occupants, two were uninjured, but the third — a 19-year-old man — had suffered a gunshot wound to his face. Officers saw one bullet hole on the front passenger-side door, and another near the rear window. Investigators found three bullet casings back at the scene in Bloomington.

A search warrant was executed at the 16-year-old’s house on March 20, and a gun was found in his bedroom.

Both teens are currently in the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center. There is no word yet if the 15-year-old has been formally charged.