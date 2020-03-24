Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing is crucial in slowing the spread of the virus. And Minnesotans are handling it quite well, according to a recent ranking.
A recent map was put together by health site CPOE.org, looking at geotagged Twitter data since March 1. The map tracked discussion and hashtags about social distancing, like #socialdistancing and #stayhomesaveslives.
Over 4 million tweets were tracked for the listing.
According to the map, Minnesota ranks seventh in the nation for social distancing activity. Massachusetts, Oregon and Vermont round out the top three, respectively.
Southern states, like Louisiana, had the least social distancing activity.
