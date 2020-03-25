MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis couple is getting creative with their date nights by thinking outside of the box.

Husband and wife Grant and Missy Dietrich usually have a date night once a week.

“Date nights are important because it gets you engaged with each other,” Grant said. “Otherwise you get so caught up in the day to day regular old life.”

They decided to keep the tradition going, but had to get more creative while social distancing from others.

The couple agreed to pick up curbside takeout to go. Grant drove around the block to pick Missy up before going to get the food.

“I put on real clothes, I put on makeup and did my hair,” Missy said.

When they got home, the couple made a makeshift bowling alley in their living room using a basketball and paper towel rolls as pins.

But Missy didn’t know Grant had other plans in store as well. He had set up different rooms including a homemade casino, a sports bar, and a dance club. Each room had a sign with a name that had a family or friend connection.

“I had no idea,” Missy said. “I think my favorite part of the date was the dance club which is our bathroom and when we went in there he had the music blaring, the lights turning on and off like it was a disco.”

The couple said they hope it might inspire others to try a creative date night at home if they’re feeling antsy to get out during a stressful time.

“We all need to get away from the TV and just reengage with your partner or reengage with your family,” Grant said.

Plus, it’s a lot cheaper than a night out at the casino.