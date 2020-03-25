MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport – which would normally be buzzing with spring break vacationers – was so quiet Wednesday that you could hear footsteps.
By the afternoon, 362 flights had been cancelled for the day, with passenger screening down 85% for the time of year.
As for the flights that are still on, most passengers are just trying to get home.
Cora Jordan is from Spain and has lived with her host family in Mora since August. She planned to stay in Minnesota through the rest of the school year, but her plans quickly changed.
“I just woke up like four days ago maybe and they were like you’re going back home. And I’m like ok, and I tried to stay and I tried to do anything I could but they were just like you have to leave,” Jordan said.
The union representing MSP’s contracted workers are asking to be included in the $60 billion bailout for the airline industry. That includes people like janitors and cabin cleaners.
Right now, the union says it’s been excluded from the airline’s proposals.
