(WCCO) – In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, professional sports franchises across the NHL, NBA, MLB and NFL have pledged support for their part-time employees who are losing shifts due to the cancellation or postponement of games.
Earlier this month, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor announced that both organizations were pledging a $1 million relief fund for part-time workers of Target Center events. The Minnesota Wild have done the same for their employees.
It appears that Minnesota’s MLS franchise, Minnesota United FC will not be following suit. According to an email obtained by WCCO sent by the organization to part-time employees at Allianz Field today, the organization is encouraging these employees to file for unemployment benefits and apply for positions with the clubs partners Pepsi, Cub or Target.
“Date: March 24, 2020 at 3:58:57 PM CDT
Subject: MNUFC Update
Hello All –
The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has affected families, communities, sports leagues and businesses worldwide. Last week, we shared MLS’ statement regarding extending the suspension of the season and adhering to the CDC’s guidance suggesting the postponement of events involving more than 50 people over the next 8 weeks. We understand and support these decisions to keep our communities safe, and also recognize the major impact this has on MNUFC’s day-to-day operations.
As we wait for the 2020 season to resume, you are encouraged to file for unemployment compensation benefits through the state. Unemployment benefits may be available if you meet the monetary criteria and the weekly eligibility criteria established by the state.
Additionally, our partners at Cub, PepsiCo, and Target are hiring for temporary staff to help navigate the time we are in.
- If you are interested in applying for jobs at Cub – click here.
- If you are interested in applying for jobs at PepsiCo – click here.
o Filter to Burnsville location.
- If you are interested in applying for jobs at Target – click here.
We look forward to the time we are all back at Allianz Field singing Wonderwall together! Until then, we hope that you all are staying safe and healthy.”
We have reached out to the team for comment, but have not gotten a response. Sports Illustrated reporter Grant Wahl stated this morning that this email went out to only part-time stadium staff not to full-time employees.
