Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says an increase in demand for voice calling and internet has caused cell tower congestion, resulting in reduced or compromised public safety communications.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says an increase in demand for voice calling and internet has caused cell tower congestion, resulting in reduced or compromised public safety communications.
According to DPS, as the COVID-19 pandemic has grown, so has the demand for the nation’s commercial cellular network bandwidth. Officials say more Minnesotans are switching to working at home and learning online, resulting in cell tower congestion.
DPS says the tower sites are functioning properly but the current network infrastructure cannot meet the increased demands. Officials say this has in certain locations and at various times, “reduced or compromised public safety’s ability to communicate on these networks.”
According to DPS, these concerns have been shared with commercial cellular networks by local, state and federal authorities.
To learn more click here.
You must log in to post a comment.