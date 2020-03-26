Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Meals on Wheels is changing its delivery methods to keep seniors safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The meals are being put into plastic bags. Then they’re either left on the ground or on the door handle of a senior’s home. Volunteers then step back, waving and check in from a distance.
Organizers say this new method isn’t as interactive as they’d like, but it’s a safe way to make sure seniors still get the food they need.
Meals on Wheels and Keystone’s food shelf need volunteers.
Click here for Meals on Wheels.
