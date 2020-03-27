Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a trend traveling across the world as neighborhoods come together as a community to cheer or sing on their balconies in this time of quarantine.
The North Loop Neighborhood Association is requesting its residents to cheer for health care workers every night at 7 p.m. during the stay-at-home order.
“They are putting their lives on the line, they really are everyday, and we want to start a movement,” resident Kathleen Frey said. “We’re working out of our homes, we’re not able to go far. But think of them. They’re in the hospital, they’re with the patients, they’re saving lives. This is the least we can do.”
Gov. Walz issued the stay-at-home order to begin at midnight Friday as Minnesotans try to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from overloading the state’s health care system.
