MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first day of online schooling in Minnesota, parents and students are both learning lessons.

Christina Thomas is one week into distance learning. Her son Ty is a fourth grade student at Friendship Elementary in Minneapolis.

“It’s going hard but good at the same time,” Ty said. “There was a glitch when I was trying to turn in my homework.”

The “glitch” erased all his work, and he was forced to start over.

There have been other glitches, on an even bigger scale. Schoology and Seesaw, which districts across the country are using, kept some kids offline.

Roseville was one of the many affected districts.

“Nearly a million kids across the state started their online learning today, so it’s probably stretching some of those systems. But we hare confident we are going to work through them,” said Josh Collins of Roseville School District.

Kacie Korthals, a Woodbury mother of four was one of the lucky ones when it came to technology.

“My daughter started her Kindergarten class this morning and Zoom calls and smooth sailing, it was good,” she said.

Her challenge though, is juggling the schedule. “I’ve had to generalize a schedule for the kiddos saying this time we are going to do school, this time we are going to take a break and I am trying to line up my work schedule to best I can,” Korthals said.

Distance learning will continue in Minnesota at least through May 4.