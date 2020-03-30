



The virus outbreak has a group of Minnesotans wondering how they could help their neighbors in need. Their idea: using social media to match those in need with those who are willing to help. That’s how COVID-19 Delivery Twin Cities is helping to make connections in this time of social distancing.

The group is the brainchild of Christopher Larson.

“Christopher’s vision was to put people who have needs and match them with people who will help their need, and it is primarily delivery,” said Laura Nilles, who calls herself a connector.

Nilles was brought in to take the seven-county metro area and divide it into 24 subgroups. From Rosemount to Roseville, Isanti to Anoka County, more than 3,500 people have signed up to be a blessing to their neighbors.

Rebecca Backus is an administrator for one of those subgroups.

“It brings together a community its supporting the needs of everyone in the community and its giving people a sense of purpose,” Backus said.

Backus says making deliveries to people who have compromised immune systems or just can’t get out during this order to stay in gives her and others a chance to do something to fight the spread of COVID-19.

She says you don’t need social media to get help.

“Reach out to a neighbor or family members that have Facebook and social media can post on their behalf,” she said.

The volunteers pick up deliveries and run errands. There is no money exchanged.

“We know that there are churches and food shelves giving away free food but that doesn’t help people who cant go get the free food,” Nilles said.

People who have been helped are thankful and sent messages of gratitude via social media for volunteers to see. The group hopes to add more admins help to make sure every corner of the state is covered.