MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis company is changing its production to make protective masks.
Monday on WCCO This Morning, we talked with Steve Kriesel, owner of Torpedo Bags, which usually makes bags for musical instruments.
He says his company has the equipment and workers to turn out 10,000 to 15,000 masks a week. The owner’s wife is a nurse at Methodist Hospital.
“We did prototypes last week,” Kriesel said. “They’re cotton, so they can be sterilized and re-washed.”
Employees sew from home.
Torpedo Bags has a GoFundMe page if anyone wants to donate money so the company can buy supplies and keep making more masks. They will be donating the masks to anyone who wants them.
