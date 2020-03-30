Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash in southern Minnesota on Sunday morning left one man dead and three people injured.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 11:20 a.m. just west of Rochester, at the intersection of Highway 57 and County Road 16.
A Honda Accord traveling east on the county road slammed into a pickup truck going north on the highway.
Killed was the Accord’s driver, 58-year-old Mark Johnson of Owatonna.
The three people in the pickup were injured and brought to a Rochester hospital for treatment.
Investigators say road conditions at the time of the crash were wet. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
You must log in to post a comment.