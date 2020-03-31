MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —A Fergus Falls woman was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the death of a 6-year-old child in April 2018.
Forty-two-year-old Bobbie Bishop pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the boy’s death.
According to a criminal complaint, Bishop had taken the unresponsive 6-year-old into the Lake Region Hospital, where hospital staff eventually declared him dead.
A detective who responded noted that the child’s appearance was “disturbing, with marks from head to toe, sores, cuts and scratches all over.” Medical staff confirmed that he had infected wounds and multiple signs of trauma consistent with different mechanisms of inflicted injury, including strap marks.
According to the criminal complaint, Bishop later admitted that discipline of the child involved spankings, belts and restraining him with duct tape.
The complaint says the discipline escalated in the month leading up to his death.
The boy and a sibling had been living with Bishop for less than a year, while their legal guardian lived in Montana, according to law enforcement.
Court documents show that Bishop will now serve her sentence at Shakopee’s women-only state prison. She has credit for 689 days served.
You must log in to post a comment.