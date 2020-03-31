COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Tuesday, March 31, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota hospital got a surprise when they were given free lunch — from Lizzo.

M Health Fairview tweeted a picture Monday of ER workers holding up the lunch they received.

M Health also shared ways the community can help their staff, who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, click here.

