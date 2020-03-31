Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota hospital got a surprise when they were given free lunch — from Lizzo.
M Health Fairview tweeted a picture Monday of ER workers holding up the lunch they received.
That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️
If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do ➡️https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA #homegirl #thankyou #healthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7
— M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020
M Health also shared ways the community can help their staff, who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, click here.
