Comments
Here’s the recipe for “Immunity Soup” from Luvafoodie.
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground turkey or hamburger
3 14.5 oz. cans of diced tomatoes with onion and garlic
4 cup of chicken broth
6 cups of spicy V8 tomato juice
1 can 14.5 of garbanzo beans
4 cups of chopped kale
2 cups of sliced mushrooms
1 medium size yellow onion chopped
1 ½ Tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice
Directions:
1. In a frying cook ground turkey and ½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice and set aside.
2. In a large stock pot add all ingredients except cooked turkey.
3. Simmer over medium heat for 45 minutes.
4. Add cooked ground turkey, simmer on low for 5 minutes.
Garnish with sour cream or Greek yogurt.
Hearty and Healthy family soup to make at home. Stay at home and Stay Well.
You must log in to post a comment.