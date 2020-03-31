COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Tuesday, March 31, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now


Here’s the recipe for “Immunity Soup” from Luvafoodie.

Ingredients:

1 lb. ground turkey or hamburger

3 14.5 oz. cans of diced tomatoes with onion and garlic

4 cup of chicken broth

6 cups of spicy V8 tomato juice

1 can 14.5 of garbanzo beans

4 cups of chopped kale

2 cups of sliced mushrooms

1 medium size yellow onion chopped

1 ½ Tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice

Directions:

1. In a frying cook ground turkey and ½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice and set aside.

2. In a large stock pot add all ingredients except cooked turkey.

3. Simmer over medium heat for 45 minutes.

4. Add cooked ground turkey, simmer on low for 5 minutes.

Garnish with sour cream or Greek yogurt.

Hearty and Healthy family soup to make at home. Stay at home and Stay Well.

Comments