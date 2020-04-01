MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With the warmer weather we’ve been having, cities are seeing people not following social distancing rules, gathering in large groups in parks.

Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Board (MPRB) said they’ve received over 100 calls of large groups gathering in parks, near the lakes, or the river over the last two days, which were warm and sunny.

MRPB is now asking that people stop participating in team sports including basketball, soccer, and football. Bloomington and Edina’s Parks and Recreation Departments have also asked for the same compliance.

In Edina, they received nine calls of large gatherings the last two nice days.

“One of the concerns we had was the number of children that we’re playing together on our playground equipment,” said Scott Neal, Edina City Manager.

On Wednesday, Edina Parks Department put fencing around all the city playgrounds, closing them down until further notice, a city decision, not a statewide order.

“I think it’s necessary, but it still makes us sad. We look forward to the day when that fence comes down,” said Tiffany McCabe, a mother in Edina.

Neal says Edina will keep their basketball courts and tennis courts open for now.

“If we have compliance with what we’re asking for, I hope we don’t need to [close sport courts],” Neal said.

The city of Elk River also made the decision to close their playgrounds.