MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Help is on the way for small businesses, both on the federal and local level. On Wednesday, St. Paul officials will decide whether to approve a multi-million dollar fund for families and businesses in need.

The Midway neighborhood has seen a lot of changes in the past few years, with small businesses taking a piece of the new energy brought in by Allianz Field. Similarly, business owners have seen a lot in the past few weeks when their customers were taken away.

Ask Wes Burdine. He owns the Black Hart of St. Paul bar just across the street from Allianz Field. Minnesota United FC’s home opener was supposed to be one of his biggest days of the year. It was cancelled three days before kickoff.

Burdine, like many other business owners, relies on help to make ends meet. They need to pay rent, utilities, any employees who they didn’t have to let go — plus everything in their personal life.

St. Paul’s bridge fund would give $1,000 grants to certain families who qualify and apply. For small businesses like Black Hart, it’s a $7,500 grant.

“It’s not a lot of money, but when you put it next to the other resources that are being provided elsewhere, it’s going to allow us to get by just a little bit longer, which is really what the bridge is about,” Burdine said. “It’s hoping that we can all survive this kind of really rough few months.”

The proposal will get presented sometime Wednesday. That’s on top of the relief you’ve likely heard coming from the federal government. Burdine told WCCO it‘ll help them pay rent, which right now they only owe interest on. That’s something they worked out with their bank.

If you’re worried about paying your mortgage right now, contact your bank. Many if not most are working with people affected by COVID-19.