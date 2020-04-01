MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 40-year-old Mankato man Tuesday afternoon.
Blue Earth County Deputies responded at about 3:19 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash with injuries on Blue Earth County Road 5 north of Mankato. Officials said Michael John Borresen-Berg was operating a motorcycle traveling southbound and collided with a truck pulling a trailer headed northbound on County Road 5 at the intersection of 231st Lane. The driver of the truck is identified as Raymond Arthur Nourie of rural Nicollet.
First responders performed life saving efforts, but the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol. No other information is provided at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.