MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Chaska man faces accusations that he raped a woman at a Minneapolis strip club in early February. He now has a warrant out for his arrest.
According to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Jose Francisco Aplicano-Ramos faces one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a felony, in connection to the Feb. 2, 2020 incident.
Aplicano-Ramos is accused of forcefully raping a woman at the Spearmint Rhino Nightclub in the overnight hours of Feb. 2. The victim said she had just met Aplicano-Ramos before the incident.
According to the complaint, the woman reported that she was feeling ill so she went into a bathroom and locked it. That’s when she says Aplicano-Ramos somehow got into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.
In a statement with police, Aplicano-Ramos admitted to having sex with the victim, but said it was consensual.
He is not currently in custody. Hennepin County officials say he poses a danger to public safety and a nationwide warrant for his arrest has been issued.
If convicted, he could face up to 15 years in prison.
