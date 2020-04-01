Comments
Many of us are cooking and eating more at home right now, but will you be reaching for the Tofu for your next meal?
It seems to be one of those things that people either really like, or really don’t. But, new research says adding tofu to your diet may be good for your heart.
Researchers at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital say having tofu once a week led to an 18% lower risk of heart disease.
“Despite these findings, I don’t think tofu is by any means a magic bullet,” study author Dr. Qi Sun said. “Overall diet quality is still critical to consider, and tofu can be a very healthy component.”
