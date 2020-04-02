



Duke Kim grew up in Vietnam and lived temporarily in a refugee camp before coming to America with his family. He was raised by his single mom with four kids.

“She always taught me to be kind and to do good onto others as much as you can,” Kim said.

That message of kindness seems to have stuck with Kim, now a restaurant owner and chef at Duc’s Restaurant in Woodbury.

When COVID-19 reached Minnesota, he offered a meal on the house for a family of first responders.

“We made them dinner and they say here’s a check please pay it forward,” Kim said.

He picked another family. But again they would pay and ask to pass it on.

“Everybody wants to help other people,” Kim said.

Kim decided to pass it on by giving more. The restaurant is now donating 500 dollars-worth of food, in gift cards, every week.

Kim takes nominations from the community to pick a non-profit or small business that could use a little help taking dinner off the to do list.

“One less thing they need to worry about is making food for their family,” Kim said.

Kim says the restaurant has always been heavy on takeout before the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are going strong so we want to help pay it forward that’s the whole idea,” he said.

A moms message to her son will now help feed hundreds in a time of need.

“Let’s be kind to each other.”

Click here to go to the Facebook page of Duc’s Restaurant.