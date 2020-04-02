MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis has canceled the rest of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Guthrie previously had canceled performances through April 5. But the theater announced Thursday that “ever-evolving health and safety information” prompted the decision to cancel programming through the summer.
For now, the Gurthrie plans to open its 2020-21 season with a production of Noel Coward’s “Private Lives” in mid-September.
Artistic director Joseph Haj says the Guthrie determined “this is the only viable and responsible path forward.”
Ticket holders have the option to donate their tickets, place the value of their tickets on account for future use or request a refund. The Guthrie building will remain closed to the public until further notice.
(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.