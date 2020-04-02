MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starkey Hearing Technologies announced Thursday that it’s furloughing 10% of its global workforce as economies around the world grind to a halt in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the company’s website, Starkey employs more than 6,000 people and operates in more than 100 counties.
In a statement, Brandon Sawalich, the president of the Eden Prairie-based hearing aid producer, says that the company will continue to provide health benefits to the hundreds of affected employees.
“This is a difficult time for everyone, but I am confident we are making the right decisions to ensure Starkey remains strong after this global crisis passes,” Sawalich said. “We look forward to continuing to lead and innovate the hearing healthcare industry while fulfilling our mission of serving our customers better than anyone else.”
Sawalich added that he and the company’s CEO, Bill Austin, will not be taking their salaries. Executives and Vice Presidents are also voluntarily cutting their pay.
