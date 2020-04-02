Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday was supposed to mark the start of spring in Minnesota with the Twins home opener at Target Field.
Instead, no one knows when fans will be able to head to the ballpark or if professional baseball will be played this year, according to Twins president Dave St. Peter.
He spoke with Jason DeRusha on WCCO This Morning, discussing the unprecedented situation professional sports teams are facing.
“We’re just going to try to do the right thing by people, our people,” St. Peter said.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
