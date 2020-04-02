COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, April 2, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota Vikings starters are stepping up to help health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, running back Dalvin Cook tweeted that he’ll be donating the proceeds he gets from being in the MADDEN NFL video game to North Memorial. The money will go toward buying personal protective equipment.

“I want to say THANK YOU to those who continue to put their lives on the line each day & fight COVID-19,” Cook said. “Let’s make a difference together.”

North Memorial responded on Twitter, thanking the Viking for “helping to make a difference as we fight COVID-19 together.”

Shortly thereafter, defensive end Danielle Hunter announced he’d donate his MADDEN check, too.

Many Vikings players have been stepping up to help in the COVID-19 fight, including wide receiver Adam Thielen, former player Chad Greenway, and more.

