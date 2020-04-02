MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The South St. Paul Police Department says a 20-year-old man was killed and a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police officers responded to the 1600 block of North Concord Street, where they found two people suffering from “traumatic injuries,” according to a press release.

Medics attended to both victims and the 16-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in “critical, but stable condition.”

The 20-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the suspected shooter had fled the area in a car before they arrived. However, not long afterwards, police say he called the Dakota Communication Center and surrendered himself to West St. Paul police officers.

The alleged gunman — a 19-year-old man — is now in custody at the South St. Paul police department.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Inver Grove Heights and West St. Paul Police Departments all assisted with apprehending him and managing what was a large crime scene. Concord Street was temporarily closed between Butler Avenue and Annapolis Street due to the police activity.

Now an investigation will be conducted with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, West St. Paul Police Department and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Check back soon for more information. If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to contact the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-554-3300.