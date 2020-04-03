MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To bring some cheer to kids missing out on birthday parties, parents can now schedule “Birthday Patrol” visits with the Hopkins Police Department and Fire Department.
Squad cars and fire trucks will roll by kids’ homes in a short parade. They’ll flash lights and wish kids a happy birthday.
HPD & HFD out on "Birthday Patrol”! The stay at home order has been challenging – especially for youth who had to cancel bday parties. Parents notify Hopkins Police via FB messenger to have squad cars and fire trucks roll by your home, flash lights & wish kiddos a happy bday.🥳 pic.twitter.com/Xv9qeVmsHs
— Hopkins Police (@HopkinsPolice) April 2, 2020
The visits will generally take place between noon and 2 p.m. In order to request a visit, you can message the Hopkins Police Department on facebook messenger You can also contact the Police Services Liaison Anne Marie Buck at 952-548-6407 or abuck@hopkinsmn.com.
