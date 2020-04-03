COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Friday, April 3, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Hopkins Fire, Hopkins Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To bring some cheer to kids missing out on birthday parties, parents can now schedule “Birthday Patrol” visits with the Hopkins Police Department and Fire Department.

Squad cars and fire trucks will roll by kids’ homes in a short parade. They’ll flash lights and wish kids a happy birthday.

The visits will generally take place between noon and 2 p.m. In order to request a visit, you can message the Hopkins Police Department on facebook messenger You can also contact the Police Services Liaison Anne Marie Buck at 952-548-6407 or abuck@hopkinsmn.com.

 

Comments