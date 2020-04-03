MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two weeks ago, the state’s blood supply was short. But when the Red Cross put out a call for help, Minnesotans stepped up.
Now, when you give blood, the process is a little different. All the staff wears masks, and everyone who walks into the room to give blood will have their temperature taken.
The Red Cross is only holding drives in large areas to space out beds for proper social distancing. They have also stopped using their blood mobiles.
“A lot of the locations right now are closing because of the epidemic, but we are still here working doing the things we need to do, so that’s why we are holding the drive today,” said Maj. Gen. Johanna Clyborne with the Minnesota National Guard
Though thousands of blood drives have been canceled because schools and churches are closed, you can find a blood drive in your area almost every single day.
“We are asking people to book out several weeks to months in advance because we might need it even more at that point,” said Sue Thesenga with the American Red Cross.
If you want to schedule a time to donate, you can find more information here.
