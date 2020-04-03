MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx say they support the decision to postpone the start of the WNBA season.
On Friday, the WNBA announced that it will be postponing the start of its training camps and the beginning of the regular season, which was scheduled for May 15.
“While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.
— WNBA (@WNBA) April 3, 2020
The Lynx quickly released a statement in reponse, agreeing with the decision.
“The Lynx fully support the WNBA’s decision today to postpone the start of the upcoming WNBA season. The safety of our fans, players and staff is of the utmost importance. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the pandemic and we thank those who are working tirelessly to fight the coronavirus,” the team said in a statement.
The upcoming virtual WNBA Draft 2020 will still be happening on April 17. The Lyx have the sixth and 16th overall selection.
