



Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has become one of America’s most trusted voices in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

As one of the leading members of the White House’s coronavirus task force, Fauci has been on every imaginable platform, from podcasts to Showtime’s Desus and Mero, to get the vital information people need out to the American public. In the process, the 79-year-old Brooklyn native has become something of a media sensation. Now, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is honoring the doctor with his very own bobblehead.

The museum is now taking pre-orders for the Dr. Fauci bobbleheads and says that they will donate $5 of every one sold to the American Hospital Association in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge. The Challenge is an effort to increase the production and distribution of PPE equipment to healthcare workers nationwide.

The 7-inch tall bobblehead is expected to ship in July of this year and is available at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store.