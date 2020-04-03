Kirsten Renee likes to make easy, healthy and tasty recipes and she shared this one with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Greek Chicken Grain Bowls
Ingredients
1/2 cup olive oil
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 – 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
3 cloves of garlic, minced
4 cups romaine lettuce, shredded
2 cups cooked quinoa or other grain
2 tomatoes,sliced
1 cucumber, sliced
1/2 cup diced red onion
1/2 cup Kalamata olives
1/2 cup feta cheese
2 cups diced, cooked chicken breast
Instructions
1. In a bowl whisk together the oil, vinegar, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, Dijon mustard and garlic. Set aside.
2. In a large bowl layer the lettuce, quiona, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and chicken.
3. Drizzle grain bowl with the red wine vinaigrette, toss to coat and serve.
4. NOTE: This red wine vinaigrette can be used for any grain bowl with greens, vegetables of choice and grains you have on hand!
