Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 67-year-old woman was fatally struck by two vehicles Thursday night while trying to cross a highway in the east metro.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Susan Sina was hit by a sedan and an SUV around 9:15 p.m. on Highway 120 in Maplewood, near the North St. Paul border.
Sina, of Oakdale, was attempting to cross the highway when she was hit by the two vehicles, which were traveling in opposite directions. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the sedan, an 89-year-old St. Paul man, stopped and spoke with investigators. The SUV involved in the crash has yet to be found.
Maplewood and Oakdale police are investigating the crash, the patrol says.
You must log in to post a comment.