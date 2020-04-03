MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified 36-year-old Wycliff Mose Chacha and 11-year-old Araka Maxwell Chacha as the two people who were killed in a car crash between a passenger car and a freight truck on Wednesday morning.
County documents say Chacha was the driver of the car that struck another — and the cause of death is listed as “multiple blunt force injuries.”
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred around 11:49 a.m. at the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and Natchez Avenue in Credit River Township, which is just east of Prior Lake.
Authorities say a 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Eagle Creek Avenue when it struck a 2018 freight truck that was turning southbound onto Natchez Avenue from the westbound lane of Eagle Creek Avenue.
A third occupant in the car — a juvenile male — was removed from the backseat and taken by ambulance to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown.
The driver of the freight truck — a 28-year-old Maplewood man — was uninjured and declined medical attention at the scene.
Authorities have not determined if drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
