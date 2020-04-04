



The state is now sharing the long-term care facility names with positive COVID-19 cases.

So far, at least one resident or staff member has tested positive at 47 care facilities across Minnesota, and there have been 13 deaths from the virus being associated with congregate care.

Anne Holmberg has been visiting her dad, but only through the glass window at The Glenn assisted living facility in Minnetonka.

“I could just tell with his smile yesterday he was excited to see us just as much as we were excited to see him,” she said. “It’s been hard not having the visitors, but we completely understand why they’re doing it.

Holmberg recently found out that COVID-19 had crept its way into her father’s assisted living facility. She got the news in an email from administrators that two residents and a caregiver had tested positive for the virus.

“We appreciate their communication during all of this,” Holmberg said.

Getting that news is something Shelly Montelibano can relate to. Her 96-year-old father lives at the Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington.

“We received a letter earlier this week, I believe from the director, saying there was a resident who was diagnosed with COVID-19,” Montelibano said.

The facility confirms a patient in transitional care is in stable condition in a private, quarantined room after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

We were very grateful that they were so proactive,” she said.

Montelibano’s father is doing alright, but he’s clearly missing daily visits from family.

“He’s really good at rolling with it but I would say I’ve noticed more of a cognitive decline just because of that lack of contact with the familiar,” she said.

Despite the separation, Montelibano’s family is doing its best to create special moments.

“On his birthday we ended up visiting and having a party through the screen,” she said. “The staff really were wonderful and rose to the occasion and tried to make it special for him.”

Those special moments help ease the anxiety of the uncertain.

“I think we have to shift towards how can we care for each other, and for us, how can we best care for him,” Montelibano said.

Holmberg is also trying to stay positive and look on the bright side of things.

“I try to think about the good and check in on my dad daily and just praying that everything turns out for people,” Holmberg said.

Both The Glenn and Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington say they’re doing everything they can to stop the spread by limiting interactions within the facilities.

We have the full list of affected care centers that have been identified by MHD, here.