MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District announced on Saturday that it is cutting the hours of operation at the main day use area of Eau Galle Recreation Area due to a recent string of vandalism.
The recreation area is located near Spring Valley in western Wisconsin. Area officials say the site was recently overcome by “off-roading and vandalism of road signage.”
Now the main day use area will only be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The cost of the repairs for the damages was not been disclosed. Anyone with information about the recent incidents should contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 262-206-4845.
