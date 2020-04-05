MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Friday brought brought freezing rain and snow, leading to 14 crashes in the western Wisconsin area.
According to WisDOT, the region saw two injury crashes, six runoffs, and eight motorist assists.
At 11:40 p.m., Wisconsin State Patrol and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple crashes on I-94 westbound between Hixton and Black River Falls.
Initially, they found that an SUV had been traveling west on I-94, lost control, and rolled over, stopping in the westbound traffic lane.
Though it was dark, the driver and other passengers were able to get out before the car was struck by a semi-tractor.
Because of the resulting debris, westbound I-94 traffic was rerouted at exit 115, utilizing USH 12 to get back on the interstate.
While the lane was closed, two more crashes occurred near that exit, including a semi-tractor trailer rollover which blocked the left lane of I-94 west.
The westbound lanes were reopened at approximately 1 a.m.
Though the region saw 14 crashes, none of them resulted in injuries.
