MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities restaurant is finding a unique way to support its employees while dining-in is on hold.
Italian Eatery had to put about 80 employees on furlough. Now, they’re selling these t-shirts and hoodies to support their staff.
The t-shirts, which say “Pasta Unites,” on them, will raise money to go to employee salaries and relief.
If you buy one, then wear it into one of the locations when the stores re-open, you can get a pasta dish – for free.
