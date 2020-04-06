MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says the state’s veterans “deserve our support” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Walz announced that Minnesota veterans financially affected by the pandemic may be eligible for financial assistance grants from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA). Starting Monday, veterans can apply for a one-time financial relief grant in the amount of $1,000.
The governor’s office says $6.2 million was included in the COVID-19 response package passed by the Minnesota Legislature and signed into law on March 28.
“Our veterans—those who raised their hand to serve our country—deserve our support during this challenging time,” Walz said. “I encourage all veterans who may be struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a grant.”
Eligible applicants must be:
– A veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran as defined by MN Statute 197.447
– A Minnesota resident
– Negatively financial impacted by COVID-19
Funding is available for both Disaster Relief Grants and Special Needs Grants.
For more information on applying, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.
