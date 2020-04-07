MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul nurse is hoping that young people will take the COVID-19 virus seriously.

Mackenzie Hedge, 23, was diagnosed with COVID-19 after she tested positive last month.

She says she had a fever that started on March 22 that lasted almost two weeks as well as shortness of breath, but no cough or sore throat.

Hedge also experienced a loss of her sense of smell.

Hedge had only been to work and to the grocery store, but she never treated a confirmed patient with the disease where she works at United Hospital in St. Paul.

Hedge, who has no health complications, says she hopes her story will remind people the disease can affect all ages.

“I’m relatively healthy and active and it can be out there anywhere,” Hedge said. “Anybody can be carrying it and not have any symptoms.”

Hedge never went to the hospital. Her two roommates, who have not had any symptoms, are still in isolation as a precaution.

Hedge has recovered and got the OK from the Minnesota Department of Health to return to work later this week.