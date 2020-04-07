MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Children’s Minnesota is continuing to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They announced Tuesday they will be offering drive-up vaccines for kids over the age of 2 who need critical immunizations.
Curbside vaccinations are available in Brooklyn Park, Hugo, Minneapolis, Rogers, St. Louis Park, St. Paul, and West. St. Paul. Those hoping to get vaccines will still need to schedule an appointment.
The hospital is also expanding their inpatient care range; they will increase the limit to 25 years, in order to alleviate pressure on other hospital systems dealing with the surge of COVID-19 patients.
Elective surgeries for children are postponed until at least the end of April, unless families have been contacted directly by surgeons.
Before patients come into the hospital, Children’s Minnesota is also asking families and staff to complete an at-home health screening before each visit. When they arrive at the hospital, parents and guardians will also be screened again, and will not be allowed inside if they pose a risk to the community.
