MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials say they’ve never seen so many people in the state sign up to quit smoking and vaping due to COVID-19 dangers.
Doctors have warned that smokers and e-cigarette users are nearly two and a half times more likely to have severe symptoms of COVID-19 compared to those who don’t smoke.
Last week, The Minnesota Department of Health started offering its quit partner services for free. MDH says 600,000 people smoke in the state. They want to bring the resources to people at a time when they say is critical to quit.
Laura Oliven is the Tobacco Control Manager for the Minnesota Department of Health.
“One of the best parts of this program is that people can access it completely from their home so we have individualized phone counseling, we have mail order medication that will be delivered right to your door. You can do texting, email, live chat, we have it all,” Oliven said.
There is also a program specifically designed for younger people. You can sign up by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or online.
You must log in to post a comment.