MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild are hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to an announcement on Monday.
As the country fights the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, having a reliable supply of blood is essential. Yet, many blood drives have recently been cancelled because of the pandemic.
Now, donors will have an opportunity to help out next Wednesday in St. Paul.
In order to keep the event safe, staff will be checking temperatures of all visitors, giving out hand sanitizer, social distancing, disinfecting surfaces, wearing gloves and masks, and using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub, according to organizers.
For their blood donation, each donor will receive an autographed Mikko Koivu canvas, an autographed Zach Parise canvas, a $20 Hockey Lodge gift card, a custom Minnesota Wild and Michelob Golden Light beer glass, and some snacks and refreshments from Jack Link’s and Coca-Cola.
All blood types are needed, but an appointment is required to participate. And registration is now closed.
There are also four blood drives planned at the Mall of America in April. Click here to read more about MOA’s plan to help.
