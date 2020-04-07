MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Trump issued a disaster declaration in Minnesota on Tuesday, lending federal assistance to supplement state and local efforts to assist Minnesotans affected by coronavirus (COVID-19).
Major disasters have been declared in more than 40 other states.
Federal funding will now be available to state, tribal, local governments and private non-profit organizations for emergency protective measures related to the disease.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar released this statement after President Trump’s declaration:
“The coronavirus pandemic has caused a public health and economic crisis across Minnesota,” Klobuchar said. “This declaration is a step toward making sure those in need have access to critical resources. I will continue working to ensure that all Minnesotans, as well as our state’s health care facilities, small businesses, and farmers, have access to much needed relief.”
You must log in to post a comment.