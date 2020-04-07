COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Tuesday, April 7, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Trump issued a disaster declaration in Minnesota on Tuesday, lending federal assistance to supplement state and local efforts to assist Minnesotans affected by coronavirus (COVID-19).

Major disasters have been declared in more than 40 other states.

Federal funding will now be available to state, tribal, local governments and private non-profit organizations for emergency protective measures related to the disease.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar released this statement after President Trump’s declaration:

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused a public health and economic crisis across Minnesota,” Klobuchar said. “This declaration is a step toward making sure those in need have access to critical resources. I will continue working to ensure that all Minnesotans, as well as our state’s health care facilities, small businesses, and farmers, have access to much needed relief.”

