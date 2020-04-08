MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Senator Amy Klobuchar says her husband hopes he’s able to help other people after his recovery from COVID-19.
Klobuchar’s family is now back home in Minnesota. Her husband, John Bressler, was hospitalized for five days after contracting the virus, resulting in a serious pneumonia.
“One of the things I’ve learned is that for so many families, this is one of the hardest things, you can’t be there,” Klobuchar explained. “I couldn’t be by his side, I couldn’t talk to the doctors and nurses except over the phone. I couldn’t give them a hug to thank them for what they were doing and I couldn’t be there.”
The senator said he didn’t get others sick because he self-isolated. Going forward, Klobuchar says she will push to improve testing.
“It also made me really focused on the testing because it took him six days to get his test back,” she said. “Minnesota is leading the way in producing more innovative tests and even tests that are going to tell if you if you’d had the test before and do you have immunities.”
Klobuchar says this experience also sharpened her focus on helping people financially recover from COVID-related challenges. She said Bessler hopes he’ll be able to donate antibodies to help others fight the virus.
